Aaron Rodgers Ripped 1 U.S. Governor On Joe Rogan Podcast

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn't fond of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback went in on him on the "Joe Rogan Experience" Podcast after he didn't like how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Joe, they closed the beaches in California," Rodgers said. "They closed the beaches where I live in California and all around the coast."

Rodgers also took a shot at Newsom when he apparently closed outdoor dining when the pandemic was in full swing but then still went to a restaurant to eat.

The conversation also touches on the controversy surrounding Rodgers' stance on the COVID-19 vaccine when he misled people into thinking that he got the vaccine.

Rodgers has never been afraid to voice his opinions on the pandemic and he definitely didn't hold back in this episode.