NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Another day, another rumor about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, 37, is rumored to want a trade out of Green Bay. The MVP quarterback has not reported to any Packers offseason activities. Rodgers skipped out on voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp. It’s unclear if he plans on reporting to Packers training camp when it begins later this month.

Many have speculated the reasoning for Rodgers holdout. Some believe he simply wants a trade, while others believe he’s looking for a new contract.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shed some light on the situation earlier this week.

“This isn’t a money issue. It’s much deeper than that. He doesn’t want to be there,” Schefter said earlier this week.

Aaron Rodgers simply wants out of Green Bay 😬 pic.twitter.com/Gjru47JjFs — PFF (@PFF) July 13, 2021

If Rodgers doesn’t want to be in Green Bay, and there’s nothing the Packers can do money-wise, a trade has to happen eventually, right?

NFL fans are now speculating about a possible destination.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again, Aaron Rodgers makes the Raiders relevant in the big picture, i.e. free agents, winning meaningful games. Conversely, if he ends up in Denver, Denver is a threat to the Super Bowl,” one fan tweeted.

“Trey Lance and Jimmy G. for Rodgers If you wanna 3 peat. No beating around the bush, this should be a no brainer,” a 49ers fan wrote.

“Reunite Carr with Adams in GB and bring in Rodgers to help this team become a Super Bowl contender. We have the pieces. Now get the QB who can take you there,” a Raiders fan added.

Where do you see Rodgers playing this fall?