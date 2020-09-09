Aaron Rodgers Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NFL

Aaron Rodgers sent a bit of a warning to the rest of the National Football League on Wednesday: Don’t forget about us.

The Green Bay Packers were one of the best teams in the NFL last season. They went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

There’s not much hype surrounding Green Bay heading into 2020, though.

It seems like several NFC teams – from the Bucs to the Saints to the Cowboys to the 49ers – are getting more attention entering Week 1.

Rodgers appears to be OK with that – for now – but he’s ready to make the rest of the NFL aware of just how good his team is on Sunday.

“I think the beauty is there’s a lot of conversation about other teams,” Rodgers said Wednesday, “whether it’s Tom (Brady) in Tampa, or the teams that were really solid last year: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia and Dallas with Mike (McCarthy) and what they’ve done with their roster. I like where we’re at as far as kind of flying under the radar even though we went 13-3 last year. We’ve got a chance to prove what kind of team we are starting the season out on Sunday and I look forward to the opportunity.”

A motivated Aaron Rodgers is a very scary Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay is set to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Minnesota. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.