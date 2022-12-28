Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot.

But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers injury report with a knee issue on Wednesday. He is already dealing with a right thumb issue that has been bugging him for a number of days.

However, it appears that the injury isn't so bad as to keep him off the field this weekend. When asked about his lack of practice today, Rodgers made it clear that he does not expect to miss Sunday's game.

Asked if he has any concerns he replied, "I don't."

There you have it.

Aaron Rodgers still hasn't looked quite like his old self during these last three wins. He has yet to throw for 300 yards once this season.

But the defense has been doing a phenomenal job, holding the Chicago Bears, LA Rams and Miami Dolphins to 20 points or fewer.

But these final two games will determine whether the Packers even have a chance at making the playoffs. They need to knock off the Vikings and the Detroit Lions and hope for some help from across the league in order to get into the playoffs.

Will Rodgers be healthy enough to lead the Packers to victory this weekend?