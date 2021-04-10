Aaron Rodgers Sends Message After Hosting Jeopardy! This Week

At the start of this week, Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers embarked on his two-week stint as a guest host on the popular TV trivia show “Jeopardy!”

As an avid fan of the show and a “Celebrity Jeopardy!” winner back in 2015, Rodgers is taking his temporary role very seriously. So far, the reception from fans of the show has been overwhelmingly supportive.

With one week down and one to go, the QB took to Twitter to reflect on his time with the show so far.

“It’s been surreal hosting my favorite show @Jeopardy for the past week. Thank you so much for tuning in and for all the beautiful words of encouragement this week,” Rodgers wrote. “One week in and one more to go #followingalegend”

Rodgers is one of a few guest hosts who have taken over while the show looks to replace hosting legend Alex Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer back in November. Wanting to “do right by his memory,” the reigning NFL MVP says he’s spent hours studying Trebek’s methods just like he does in the film room, per a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

On multiple occasions Rodgers, 37, has indicated that he would love to take over the hosting role full time. Still at the peak of his NFL playing career, the three-time All-Pro has a game plan in place to work both jobs.

“It’s definitely a dream job for me,” Rodgers said, via the LA Times. “They film 46 days a year. I worked about six months out of the year this last year. I worked 187 days this year in Green Bay, which gives me another 178 or 179 days to film 46 episodes. So look, it’s definitely a dream job for me. It was a dream to be able to be on it and to host. If the shows turn out well and there’s some momentum, I’d be honored to be in the mix to take the job for sure. ”

If Rodgers has things his way, we’ll be watching him excel on and off the field for years to come.