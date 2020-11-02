Aaron Rodgers Sensed A Problem With The Packers On Sunday

A struggling Vikings team came into Lambeau Field on Sunday and upset the division leading Packers in a shocking 28-22 upset.

After starting the season 4-0, Green Bay has dropped two of its last three games. The Packers’ first loss of the season against Tampa Bay was largely due to uncharacteristically poor play from Aaron Rodgers, who threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns. This week though, Rodgers did all he could, throwing for 291 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

There had to have been something else that held the Packers back on Sunday. The star QB discussed what he thought went wrong with his team in a postgame interview.

“I don’t think we overlooked anybody,” Rodgers told reporters on Sunday. “I don’t know if we handled the elements as well as we have in years past. It was obviously cold and windy. I don’t know if we played with the same type of energy that we needed to. We had fans the last two weeks, no fans this week. I don’t know if that had something to do with it, but I didn’t feel like we played with a lot of energy today.”

Rodgers later said that the winds were in top three of the most brutal he’s faced in Green Bay. While Rodgers mentions freezing temperatures and heavy winds., the bigger takeaway from his comments is the perceived lack of energy. Luckily for Green Bay fans, effort is an easy fix.

The Packers will have a quick turnaround this week as they travel to San Francisco for some warmer temperatures and an exciting Thursday Night Football matchup.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.