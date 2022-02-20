Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year.

Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged man. Reports later confirmed that he and Woodley were preparing to tie the knot.

That is no longer the case, though.

According to reports, Rodgers and Woodley have called off their engagement. Reports suggest that it came down to Rodgers prioritizing football.

It sounds like promising news for Packers fans:

Woodley was nothing but supportive of Rodgers as he faced criticism during his COVID-19 vaccine drama back in November … but talks of a split escalated back in December. Word is Rodgers was getting “cold feet” and prioritized his football career … with the report adding Woodley felt “neglected” during the relationship.

Rodgers has yet to announce a decision on the 2022 season, but he doesn’t sound like a man who’s ready to hang up his cleats.