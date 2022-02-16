The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers walking onto the field in Charlotte.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement.

Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some point during the pandemic. Rodgers had been seeing Danica Patrick, though they called it quits.

Now, Rodgers and Woodley are no more.

According to a report, the superstar quarterback and the movie star had one main issue: Rodgers’ commitment to football.

It sounds like the four-time MVP quarterback is prioritizing his football career:

Woodley was nothing but supportive of Rodgers as he faced criticism during his COVID-19 vaccine drama back in November … but talks of a split escalated back in December.

Word is Rodgers was getting “cold feet” and prioritized his football career … with the report adding Woodley felt “neglected” during the relationship.

That isn’t too hard to believe and it’s good news for Packers fans.

It sure doesn’t sound like Rodgers is planning on retiring anytime soon. The four-time MVP has yet to announce his plans for 2022, though it seems like he’ll be back.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.