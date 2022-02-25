Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Spotted Together This Week

It looks like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may not be broken up after all.

They were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles earlier this week after it was reported that they ended their relationship.

E! News is reporting that “they came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together.”

Rodgers spoke glowingly about Woodley on the Pat McAfee Show this past Tuesday which sparked more rumors that the two may be back together.

“She’s an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind,” he said (skip to around the 1:23:43 mark). “She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable.”

There was also a woman in the background during the interview with McAfee, though Rodgers said that it was someone on the TV.

It’s unclear when the two first started dating, but Rodgers seems pretty certain about Woodley moving forward.

It remains to be seen if he’s certain on going back to Green Bay next season, though.