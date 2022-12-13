Aaron Rodgers Shares Encouraging News On His Injuries

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers signals in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Packers' bye week sounds like it was just what the doctor ordered for Aaron Rodgers and his injuries.

The back-to-back MVP has been dealing with a right thumb fracture for most of the season and sustained an injury to his ribs after taking some tough shots against the Eagles in Week 12.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers offered an update on how he's feeling doing into Green Bay's next game after a week off.

The thumb is doing a lot better. It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing better too, I was able to finally start getting some sleep. My body’s feeling a lot better. Nobody wants a Week 14 bye, but it always feels good coming back after the bye.

Rodgers and the Pack are set to kick off on Monday night against the depleted Rams. At 5-8, GB is clinging to an outside shot at a playoff spot.