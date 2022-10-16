Aaron Rodgers Shares Encouraging Postgame Injury News

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There isn't much of a silver lining to the Green Bay Packers 3-3 cloud, but Aaron Rodgers's postgame comments on Randall Cobb's worrisome injury were encouraging on Sunday.

Per Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman:

"Aaron Rodgers said he thought Randall Cobb thought his season was over because of a broken ankle when he was on the cart." Adding, "Rodgers said he doesn’t think that’s the case and that Cobb was in better spirits in the locker room."

Cobb was carted off the field in the third quarter after heading to the sideline with an ankle injury. The veteran receiver was visibly upset as he headed to the locker room, shedding some tears as he rode off the field.

A former Pro Bowler, Cobb has been one of the few targets that Aaron Rodgers can rely on as the younger wideouts get up to speed.

X-rays on the 32-year-old ankle are reportedly negative and the thought is that he suffered a high ankle sprain.

That said, until Cobb undergoes an MRI the severity of the sprain is still a question mark.