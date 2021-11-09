Aaron Rodgers Shares His Reaction To Jordan Love’s Performance

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up on The Pat McAfee Show for his regular weekly appearance.

While the focus of today’s discussion was understandably geared toward the recent vaccination scandal involving the reigning league MVP, Rodgers also made time to discuss some Packers football.

With Rodgers out after testing positive for COVID-19 this past week, second-year backup Jordan Love stepped up as the team’s QB1.

Love led the Packers to their second loss of the season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 13-7 contest.

Rodgers shared his thoughts on Love’s first career start.

“I’m really proud of him, the way he went about his business,” he said.

Leading up to this past weekend’s game, the longtime Green Bay starter told his presumed successor to “trust his feet” and was pleased with how he eluded pressure.

In a low-scoring game for the typically-high-powered Packers offense, Love logged 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 19/34 passing. With just seven points tacked on the scoreboard against a struggling Kansas City defense, Green Bay notched its lowest game total since a 38-3 blowout loss to the Saints in Week 1.

Rodgers indicated that there’s a “small possibility” he doesn’t return for this weekend’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. But if all goes well for the recovered QB, Jordan Love will return to his familiar spot on the Packers’ bench.