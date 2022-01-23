Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air.

But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not here to stick around for a rebuild. Per The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman, Rodgers is quoted as saying, “I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m gonna keep playing.”

Rodgers: “I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m gonna keep playing.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 23, 2022

The Packers QB also said that he’s going to take some time this offseason to mull over his future. There’s clearly plenty of football life left in that right arm, but far be it for anyone to know where exactly Rodgers’ head is at.

That said, after the team’s drafting of Jordan Love and the number of trade rumors tied to the 38-year-old signal-caller, most signs seem to point out of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After last night's defeat by the 49ers, Aaron Rodgers must contemplate his future with the Green Bay Packers much sooner than he had hoped. https://t.co/znz0CPTXkc — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 23, 2022

Should this be the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Packers uniform, it ends in another disappointing playoff exit.

Aaron fell to 0-4 against 49ers in postseason games. The team that passed over him and had him waiting in the green room on draft day in 2005.

Rodgers finished 20-29 for 225 yards in the 13-10 loss. Taking five sacks and fumbling the ball once.