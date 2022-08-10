Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off On Preseason: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken a preseason snap in three years, but the Packers coaching staff has yet to rule out seeing some action just yet.

And while the back-to-back MVP says its "kind of a no-win situation," if Rodgers is going to play, he doesn't want it to just be for a series.

Telling ESPN:

I don’t see any benefit to it. I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.

The NFL world reacted to Rodgers' preseason talk on Wednesday.

“If I made decisions for the Green Bay Packers, I wouldn’t even let Aaron Rodgers put on a uniform in the preseason. I wouldn’t even want someone confusing him for a player," said FOX Sports' David Helman.

"I'm going to say something nice about Aaron Rodgers... There is absolutely no proof playing in the preseason makes you better," stated Colin Cowherd.

"Brian Gutekunst says that it’s up to Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers whether Rodgers’ plays in the preseason or not," reported Kyle Malzhan.

We'll see where the Packers ultimately land on Rodgers playing in the preseason in the weeks to come.