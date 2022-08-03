Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out On Mindset: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a recent appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" where he opened up about finally letting his voice be heard.

The back-to-back NFL MVP said it was nice to finally speak for himself, instead of letting the media do the talking. "In the last 17 years of my career, where other people have spoken for me. It’s nice to take back that narrative and kind of say … actually this who I am," he said.

"There’s an underlying, you know, ‘Shut up and dribble.’ ‘Shut up and play.’… I’ve never been a robot," he added. "I don’t want to be a robot. I’m not a cliche guy. I’m not a game-faced guy. I’m the guy that shoots from the hip and speaks from the heart."

Fans are interested to see what Rodgers has to say.

"This could be interesting to hear?" one person said.

"He’s really going to make me cry tomorrow. Can’t wait for this," another fan said.

"As a Bears fan, I spent the first 15 years of his career hating this guy. Since he has opened up and started appearing on stuff like the Pat Mcafee show I have the utmost respect for him. A very complex, misunderstood and hilarious individual," another fan said.

