Aaron Rodgers Spending Extra Time With 1 Packers Wide Receiver

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some new faces to get used to on the Packers wide receiver depth chart.

Following the departures of Davante Adams and Equanimeous St. Brown earlier this offseason, the Green Bay organization selected two rookie wideouts in the 2022 draft: second-round pick Christian Watson and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs.

While Watson notched the higher selection, Rodgers seems to have taken a shine to Doubs.

According to recent reports from Packers insider Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers has been getting regular one-on-one lunches with the rookie wide receiver.

Doubs has shown out so far this preseason. Through his first two preseason games, the former Nevada standout has logged six receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers has already shared some kind words about Doubs ahead of the 2022 season.

“Doubs has done a lot of really nice things. The standard for him is not going to be the standard for a normal rookie here in the past, especially in the last 4-5 years. He’s going to be expected to play based on his performance so far in camp,” Rodgers recently said, per PackersWire. “We have to hold him to a standard that I know he’s capable of reaching. He cares about it. He’s a great kid. He’s made some instinctual plays that you can’t really coach.”

Given his preseason success, Doubs will likely serve as a primary backup behind starting wideouts Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb.