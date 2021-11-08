NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers isn’t losing arguably his biggest endorsement over his controversial week.
Monday morning, State Farm committed to Rodgers, announcing that while the company does not agree with Rodgers’ opinion, it stands by him.
“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports Monday morning.
“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”
This is an interesting move, as many had speculated that State Farm might back away from its Aaron Rodgers endorsement.
Rodgers lost one notable endorsement this weekend, as a health company announced it was ending its partnership.
An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T
— Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021
While State Farm is standing by Rodgers, an interesting stat has emerged.
According to reports, Rodgers was featured in far less State Farm ads than normal this weekend.
State Farm advertisements featuring Aaron Rodgers were reportedly shown less frequently this past weekend https://t.co/I87NegR14x
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 8, 2021
From the report:
On Sunday, there were only six State Farm ads that featured Rodgers, per Apex Marketing, which monitors and tracks national media and branding, out of a total of 394. That makes up just 1.5% of all the ads State Farm ran.
Per the Action Network, State Farm ads run on national networks featuring Rodgers made up around 25% of all ads the company ran during Week 7 and Week 8 of the NFL season, according to Apex.
Rodgers didn’t play on Sunday, as he was out due to a positive test. So, perhaps the decline in commercials was just due to that.
The Packers expect to get their quarterback back this weekend. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Sunday that Rodgers will start against the Seahawks, even if he’s unable to practice this week.
#Packers HC Matt LaFleur says Aaron Rodgers will "absolutely" start next week vs. Seattle if he's able to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list. No practice needed.
Rodgers is eligible to be activated on Saturday.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2021
Green Bay and Seattle are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.
The game will be televised on CBS.