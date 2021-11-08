NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers isn’t losing arguably his biggest endorsement over his controversial week.

Monday morning, State Farm committed to Rodgers, announcing that while the company does not agree with Rodgers’ opinion, it stands by him.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports Monday morning.

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

This is an interesting move, as many had speculated that State Farm might back away from its Aaron Rodgers endorsement.

Rodgers lost one notable endorsement this weekend, as a health company announced it was ending its partnership.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

While State Farm is standing by Rodgers, an interesting stat has emerged.

According to reports, Rodgers was featured in far less State Farm ads than normal this weekend.

State Farm advertisements featuring Aaron Rodgers were reportedly shown less frequently this past weekend https://t.co/I87NegR14x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 8, 2021

From the report: