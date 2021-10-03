There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned A Lot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is still a part of the Green Bay Packers organization, and there aren’t going to be any mid-season trades, but fans continue to wonder where the star quarterback will play in 2022 and beyond.

The MVP quarterback has made it clear that this could be his final season in Green Bay. Rodgers admittedly tried to push his way off the Packers over the offseason. However, Rodgers and the front office were able to come to an agreement.

The 2022 season and beyond remain very much up in the air, though. A new team has started to get mentioned a lot for Rodgers, too: Pittsburgh.

With Rodgers set to play the Steelers this weekend, the AFC North team is getting mentioned a lot as a potential 2022 destination.

Rodgers spoke very highly of Pittsburgh on the Pat McAfee Show this week.

“It’s a great blue-collar town. There’s a lot of great people that live there. It’s got a lot of history, that city. … I have a ton of respect for Mike [Tomlin]. I think he’s a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love the way he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even-keeled. It looks like he’s somebody that the players love playing for him. They’ve had a great defense. It’s been a part of Pittsburgh, the franchise, for a long, long time, is [the] great defense,” Rodgers said.

Should Aaron Rodgers trade his Green Bay jersey for the Steelers' black and gold next season? @CharlesRobinson explains why that could happen

NFL insider Charles Robinson thinks it’s possible, at least:

Few thought the Buccaneers would be capable of reeling in Brady. And surely few think the Steelers could put together a plan that would net Rodgers. But Pittsburgh has proven to be an elite organization — and those are the type that can make the unlikely happen. Plus the Steelers showed the ability to learn a new lesson: That special players require special measures.

Rodgers and the Packers are set to kick off against Big Ben and the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. E.T.