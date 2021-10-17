There’s 1 Team Repeatedly Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

Over the past couple of weeks, there’s been one team repeatedly mentioned as a likely contender for Aaron Rodgers in 2022.

Rodgers, of course, nearly forced his way out of Green Bay this offseason. However, the star quarterback and the Packers were able to come to an agreement for 2021. That agreement reportedly includes the option of Rodgers moving on following the season.

But where will he move on to? Many are now believing that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be the ideal landing spot for Rodgers in 2022.

In fact, longtime NFL insider Jay Glazer said this week that Pittsburgh “makes sense” as a landing spot for Rodgers in 2022.

“Mike Tomlin’s told me this, too, that he doesn’t want to start over with a rookie. They want to go; the Steelers are going to want to go with somebody who’s a veteran,” Glazer said about the Steelers’ future at quarterback.

Mike Tomlin's best friend in the media Jay Glazer on Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers in 2022: "That makes sense." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 12, 2021

Steelers fans are already getting excited.

-Glazer says that Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers makes sense.

-Glazer says Aaron Rodgers will make the decision on his future.

-Glazer says that Tomlin prefers a veteran QB.

-Aaron Rodgers goes on Pat McAfee Show and makes another Pittsburgh reference. Connect the dots. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 12, 2021

Gonna be really cool when the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers next offseason and draft Kenny Pickett to develop under him. I’m kidding, but I’m also not. — Danny Shirey (@DannyShireyPGH) October 16, 2021

Of course, not everyone believes that it will happen.

Aaron Rodgers is trolling Steelers fans. That's it. He's playing with you but not the way you're hoping. — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) October 12, 2021

We’ll find out soon.