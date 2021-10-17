The Spun

There’s 1 Team Repeatedly Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers walking onto the field in Charlotte.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Over the past couple of weeks, there’s been one team repeatedly mentioned as a likely contender for Aaron Rodgers in 2022.

Rodgers, of course, nearly forced his way out of Green Bay this offseason. However, the star quarterback and the Packers were able to come to an agreement for 2021. That agreement reportedly includes the option of Rodgers moving on following the season.

But where will he move on to? Many are now believing that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be the ideal landing spot for Rodgers in 2022.

In fact, longtime NFL insider Jay Glazer said this week that Pittsburgh “makes sense” as a landing spot for Rodgers in 2022.

“Mike Tomlin’s told me this, too, that he doesn’t want to start over with a rookie. They want to go; the Steelers are going to want to go with somebody who’s a veteran,” Glazer said about the Steelers’ future at quarterback.

Steelers fans are already getting excited.

Of course, not everyone believes that it will happen.

We’ll find out soon.

