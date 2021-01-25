Aaron Rodgers Had Telling Comment After NFC Championship Loss

Aaron Rodgers is too familiar with disappointing losses in the NFC Championship Game.

A year after coming up one game short of the Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers suffered a similar fate. Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening.

It was a heartbreaking finish for Rodgers and Co. The Packers trailed by eight points with less than three minutes to play when Matt LaFleur opted to kick a field goal on fourth down near the goal line.

On the prior play, Rodgers appeared to have a chance to run the ball into the end zone, but he pulled up and passed. Rodgers faced criticism for this move, though he had a telling admission following the contest.

“I felt like I had a chance, maybe, to run it,” Rodgers admitted after the game. “I thought maybe we were gonna have four chances to go.”

Rodgers added that he understood the logic of kicking the field goal, but it ultimately was not his decision.

“I understand the thinking, but it wasn’t my decision,” the All-Pro quarterback said.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the winner of the Chiefs vs. Bills game.