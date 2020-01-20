Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Comment On Packers’ 2019 Season

Aaron Rodgers has a pretty telling assessment of the Green Bay Packers’ 2019 season following the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

This was Year 1 of the Matt LaFleur era (and Year 1 of the post-Mike McCarthy era) and, while it didn’t end the way they wanted it to, it was still a success.

Rodgers admitted following the loss to the 49ers that football was “fun” again for him this season.

“This [season] will always be special, because it became fun again,” he said.

Winning, of course, likely had a lot to do with that fun. But perhaps the coaching change had something to do with it, too.

Rodgers and McCarthy were together for a decade-plus and, at a certain point, maybe you just need to go your separate ways.

The Packers will look to get to the Super Bowl next season. They’ll have McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys to compete with, too.