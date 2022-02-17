Talks of Aaron Rodgers potentially suiting up as a member of the Denver Broncos this coming season are beginning to heat up.

As the back-to-back league MVP weighs his options regarding his NFL future, Bovada Sportsbook has the odds of him taking over as the Broncos’ next QB at (+100).

Aaron Rodgers is (+100) to be the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos (@BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/DR4ehBMVfM — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 17, 2022

Fans from around the NFL world reacted to these odds.

“Still don’t think it’s happening but it’s all up to Rodgers. Both the packers and broncos can say they are willing to do all they can to keep/acquire him but at the end of the day it’s his decision whether or now he wants to stay or go,” one Broncos fan wrote.

“The odds continue to get better and better…” another added.

The Broncos have been floated as a potential landing spot for Rodgers since he first began airing his grievances with his current Green Bay organization last year. While the superstar quarterback stuck with the Packers through the 2021 season, there’s still a significant possibility that he moves on this offseason.

If Rodgers decides to end his 17-year career in Green Bay, the Broncos, now led by the QB’s former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, will no doubt emerge as the favorite to welcome him to their franchise.

Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next year. I say no, Green Bay as always. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 17, 2022

Earlier this year, Rodgers indicated that he would make his decision in late February or early March.

Where do you think he should end up?