Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Reveal Most Disliked Players: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There are few, if any, defensive backs who give quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers trouble.

A couple of them stand out, though.

Wednesday night, Brady and Rodgers named the defensive backs they dislike playing against the most.

For Brady, it's legendary Ravens safety Ed Reed. For Rodgers, it's his former teammate, Charles Woodson.

You have to respect those answers.

"Was there a better era for safety play than the Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, and Troy Polamalu era?" one fan wondered on Twitter.

"I kinda love Brady & Belichick constantly praising Ed Reed as being an absolute nightmare to play against. Two of the best ever recognizing another all-time great," another fan added.

Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen gave their respective answers in an interview before The Match.

It's currently airing on TNT.