Aaron Rodgers Took A Shot At Vikings Fans After Monday’s Win

The Green Bay Packers won the NFC North division on Monday night, taking down the Minnesota Vikings, 23-10, on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers was pretty pumped following the win.

The Packers’ star quarterback took a bit of a shot at Minnesota fans following the victory.

Rodgers reminded everyone of what happened in 2017. Green Bay’s QB broke his collarbone in a game at Minnesota.

“It feels great to win it in this stadium where a couple of years ago I was jeered leaving the field after breaking my collarbone. Feels pretty good,” he quipped.

OK then.

The Packers improved to 12-3 on the season with the win on Monday night, while the Vikings dropped to 10-5.

Green Bay has secured a top three seed in the upcoming NFL Playoffs.