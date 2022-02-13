The Spun

Report: Broncos Expected To Be “All-In” On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers looking to pass.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It doesn’t sound like the Green Bay Packers plan on trading star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

According to ESPN and NFL.com, the Packers are expected to go all-in on Rodgers this offseason.

“Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rodgers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning.

However, if Rodgers does push for a trade, one team is expected to make a big push.

“The Broncos will be all in on Rodgers if he comes available. They have some strong selling points too. We’ll see,” Benjamin Allbright reported on Sunday.

The quarterback market will be pretty wild this offseason.

