Colin Cowherd Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Reported Trade Value

Last week, reports from an anonymous “high-ranking” NFL executive revealed a trade for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could yield as little as two first-round picks and one second-round selection.

When these reports were released, fans and analysts from around the league were puzzled by the low asking price. During an episode of his show on Monday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, an outspoken supporter of Rodgers, shared his opinion on this potential trade offer.

“If that’s it, no wonder Green Bay doesn’t want to trade him,” he said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd. “If I was Aaron and that’s all I garnered, my ego wouldn’t be bruised. I would love it because I want to go to a team that doesn’t have to give up everything.”

At 37 years old, Aaron Rodgers is coming off one of the best seasons in his 16-year NFL career. Earning his third league MVP trophy and third All-Pro selection, the superstar QB logged 4,229 yards, an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions on a league-high 70.7 completion percentage.

These incredible stats came in spite of some growing tensions between Rodgers and the Packers organization. Multiple reports indicate the longtime Green Bay QB wants out of the franchise before the start of next season due to a combination of unwanted draft decisions and failed contract negotiations.

So far, the team has remained firm in its conviction to not trade its franchise QB. That being said, these reports surely haven’t stopped prospective trade partners from picking up the phone.

As of right now, the frontrunner to land Rodgers in a blockbuster trade is the Denver Broncos. According to recent reports, the team has mutual interest with the superstar QB.

If any team can pick up Rodgers at this low price, they’ll be getting some great bang for their buck.

