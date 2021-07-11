Aaron Rodgers was in the attendance for The ESPYS on Saturday night, but the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was still a topic of discussion.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed “the truth” about Rodgers during a funny segment for the awards show on Saturday night.

A handful of athletes and celebrities joked about what they’ve heard about Rodgers over the course of the NFL offseason. Rodgers, of course, is rumored to have requested a trade out of Green Bay.

“The truth on Aaron Rodgers is…..there are many rumors floating around out there,” Schefter said on Saturday night.

The truth on Aaron Rodgers is…..there are many rumors floating around out there. pic.twitter.com/x6vtfFWw3C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2021

There are a lot of rumors out there, though Rodgers is starting to open up about his mindset.

Rodgers admitted at the American Century Championship that things will get figured out pretty soon.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks,” Rodgers said.

The Packers are scheduled to open up training camp in a “couple weeks,” with players reporting at the end of the month.

Will Rodgers be in Green Bay when training camp begins?