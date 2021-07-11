The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Aaron Rodgers Was Trolled At The ESPYS

A closeup of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers was in the attendance for The ESPYS on Saturday night, but the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was still a topic of discussion.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed “the truth” about Rodgers during a funny segment for the awards show on Saturday night.

A handful of athletes and celebrities joked about what they’ve heard about Rodgers over the course of the NFL offseason. Rodgers, of course, is rumored to have requested a trade out of Green Bay.

“The truth on Aaron Rodgers is…..there are many rumors floating around out there,” Schefter said on Saturday night.

There are a lot of rumors out there, though Rodgers is starting to open up about his mindset.

Rodgers admitted at the American Century Championship that things will get figured out pretty soon.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks,” Rodgers said.

The Packers are scheduled to open up training camp in a “couple weeks,” with players reporting at the end of the month.

Will Rodgers be in Green Bay when training camp begins?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.