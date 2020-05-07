Aaron Rodgers’ Tweet At Packers Reporter Is Going Viral

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been pretty quiet (publicly, anyway) since his team drafted Jordan Love in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

The All-Pro quarterback got on Twitter on Wednesday night, though, and quickly went viral within the Packers’ fan base.

Aaron Nagler, the co-founder of Cheesehead TV, has really been wanting for Rodgers to call him. He’s tweeted at Rodgers several times.

He’s literally tweeted for Rodgers to call him every day since April 13. That’s a lot of tweeting.

Rodgers finally responded on Wednesday night. It doesn’t look like he’ll be calling him.

While Rodgers might not have been thrilled with the Packers’ first round pick in the NFL Draft, it looks like he still has his sarcastic sense of humor.

Well played, Aaron.