Aaron Rodgers Tweeted For The Second Time This Week

Aaron Rodgers isn’t saying much about his situation with the Packers, though Green Bay’s superstar quarterback has been somewhat active on social media.

Earlier this week, Rodgers showed support for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks beat the Sixers in Game 3 of their second round playoff series. Rodgers is a part owner of the Milwaukee franchise.

W # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) June 11, 2021

Rodgers wasn’t done tweeting for the week, either.

The Packers quarterback took to Twitter following Nathan Diaz’s performance at UFC 263 on Saturday night. Like Rodgers, Diaz is a California native.

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers’ Twitter mentions are full of Packers fans.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers will be back in Green Bay, though. He failed to show up at voluntary OTAs and was a no-show for mandatory minicamp, as well.

Rodgers opened up about his situation to Kenny Mayne.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Can this be fixed, though?

Only time will tell.