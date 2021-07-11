Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers Video

Aaron Rodgers appeared to have a fun week.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback competed in the latest edition of “The Match” with Bryson DeChambeau against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Rodgers and DeChambeau were victorious, with the Packers quarterback impressing with his putter.

Later in the week, the golf continued, as Rodgers competed in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Rodgers once again impressed with his golf game, though he managed to get in some football, too.

A video of Rodgers launching a football into the lake went viral on social media.

Aaron Rodgers just threw a ball 150 yards. pic.twitter.com/fgA1TLRoZM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 9, 2021

Of course, many reactions to that video had to include something about the latest Aaron Rodgers trade rumors.

Denver has been mentioned as a possible destination for Rodgers if the Packers give into his trade request. Can you imagine how far Rodgers could throw the ball in the Denver, Colorado altitude?

Fans had to bring that up after watching the above video.

Imagine how far that sucker would fly in Denver pic.twitter.com/aNRXfMz561 — Jeff B (@wrestlinpanda) July 9, 2021

That’s what it’s gonna look like when he’s throwing in Denver — J.R. (@JReditz) July 9, 2021

Gives a good idea of how well he will throw the ball for his new team…. — PSLPhinsFan86 (@PSLPhinsFan) July 9, 2021

The Broncos have consistently been mentioned as the most-likely destination for Rodgers – if he’s traded, that is.

For now, Rodgers remains a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay is scheduled to start training camp on July 28.