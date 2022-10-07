Aaron Rodgers Wants To See 1 Change To Packers Offense

Aaron Rodgers is ready for the Green Bay offense to start "airing it out" a little bit more.

During his media availability in London on Friday, the back-to-back NFL MVP was asked if he's ready for head coach Matt LaFleur to turn him and the Packers passing attack loose.

"Hell yeah, of course," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "Matt's kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we'll talk about airing it out a little bit more."

The Packers currently hold the No. 16 position in the NFL in terms of total passing offense. Rodgers and his Green Bay receiving unit account for an average of 232.5 yards per game.

The running back tandem of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon has been strong to start the season, averaging 145.0 yards per game on the ground.

The Packers will face off against the New York Giants in an overseas battle on Sunday morning.