Aaron Rodgers Was Asked About The Odell Beckham Rumors

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It's becoming increasingly clear that the Green Bay Packers miss wide receiver Davante Adams a lot more than they thought they would. So it should be no surprise that rumors are circulating that free agent Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is rumored to be interested in doing the Lambeau Leap.

Naturally, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the recent rumors and he was more than happy to dish.

Speaking to the media after today's game against the Giants, Rodgers deferred the decision to general manager Brian Gutekunst. He expressed some concern that Beckham might not be fully healthy yet, but is happy to welcome him to the team if the front office does so.

“Well first, he’s not healthy, yet. I don’t think. So I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy,” Rodgers said, via NESN. “But that’s really a question for Brian and his staff.

“I’m always going to be for adding anybody to our squad that can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows. But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years and that’s the most important thing.”

The Packers are now 3-2 on the season due in no small part to an uncharacteristically middling offense. They have yet to score 28 points in a game this season.

If Odell Beckham Jr. is healthy, the Packers could certainly do worse than adding him to the fold.

Should the Packers sign OBJ?