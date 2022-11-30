Aaron Rodgers Was Asked If He'd Be Open To Jordan Love Playing

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers wasn't thrilled when the Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rodgers thought that the team was better suited to picking someone who could help the team win now rather than in the long term.

He eventually got over it since he's continued to be the starter in every game that he's been healthy for. That said, it could change if head coach Matt LaFleur wants to give Love some reps in the Packers' final five games since they're all but out of the playoff race

Rodgers was asked about that possibility on Wednesday and gave an answer that some might find surprising.

"Look, I'd love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there's a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount and they might want to see some of the younger guys play. Hopefully, we don't have to have that conversation, but if it comes up, I'll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment. Obviously, like I said, I want to win out, and then we don't have to have those conversations. But I understand if we don't that it's a possibility to have that conversation," Rodgers said.

This is a very thoughtful answer from Rodgers. He didn't totally dismiss it and it sounds like he'd support the decision 100% of the way if it's for the better of the team.

These final five games have the chance to be severely different for the Packers organization and their fans.