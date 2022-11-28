Aaron Rodgers Was Reportedly Worried About Serious Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It was concerning when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went to the locker room during Sunday night's Packers-Eagles contest.

He was battling a thumb injury coming into the game so most people assumed that it flared up again. That ended up not being the case as he suffered a rib injury during the game.

Rodgers exited the game in the third quarter and said after the game that he was worried that he punctured his lung. Thankfully, x-rays were negative for that, but he's still going to have more tests to determine if he has any fractured ribs.

If the x-rays come back negative, then Rodgers will start next Sunday against the Chicago Bears even though the Packers are a long shot to make the playoffs.

However, if the x-rays come back positive, Jordan Love would be in line to start after almost leading the Packers to a comeback win on Sunday night. Love finished the game by completing over 66% of his passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

We'll have to see how Rodgers feels throughout this week after the results come back.