Aaron Rodgers Will Attend Major Event This Weekend

Maybe as a chance to clear his head from the ongoing drama, Aaron Rodgers will reportedly attend the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the news on Twitter, hinting at a potential opportunity to get more insight on the potential trade situation straight from the source.

“QB Aaron Rodgers is heading to the Kentucky Derby, where he will watch horses and potentially wander onto a red carpet and see a microphone,” Rapoport wrote.

Rodgers attending this event seems fitting considering an NFL-wide horse race for the reigning league MVP is set to break out.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report that Rodgers has become “so disgruntled” with the Green Bay Packers that he no longer wants to be a part of the team. With the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft just hours away, fans and analysts have been thrown into a frenzy by this speculation.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Rodgers sweepstakes was a three-horse race as of last night. The superstar quarterback has reportedly named the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders as his preferred landing spots. Though it was never confirmed, the ‘Niners were rumored to have offered a trade including their No. 3 overall pick, future draft selections and Jimmy Garoppolo in return for Rodgers

While trade rumors have already started flying off the shelves, it seems extremely unlikely that the Packers will make a move anytime soon. In fact, Green Bay reportedly has “zero” interest in trading their three-time All Pro, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.