Aaron Rodgers Won't Play Until 45: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Tom Brady, 45, are both playing some of the best football of their careers, despite their advanced age.

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back league MVP trophies and Brady put up one of his best statistical seasons in 2021 after leading his team to a Super Bowl in 2020.

While Rodgers is still clearly at the top of his game, he doesn't plan on taking his career as far as Brady.

“I won’t be, I’ll be doing something else,” Rodgers said when asked if he would play until 45, per the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Rodgers.

"The final stretch of games in his career is definitely upon us," one fan wrote.

"I'm convinced this is his last year," another said.

"44 years old is fine with me ,, gives us 5 more years, 'another added.

Earlier this offseason, Rodgers signed a new contract with the Packers that locks him in through the 2026 season. He'll be 43 years old by the time that contract expires.

Brady is expected to retire after this season.

Rodgers and Brady will face off in a Week 3 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers was asked if he feels "nostalgic" about what could be his final matchup against his longtime rival.

"Not really," he said. "I have a lot of respect for the history of the game and my part in it, and the game will keep going long after Tommy and I are done playing."