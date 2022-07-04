Abby Steiner Signs Big Contract: Sports World Reacts

EUGENE, OR - JUNE 11: Abby Steiner lays down after the womens 4x400 meter relay final during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Hayward Field on June 11, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Abby Steiner just signed a massive deal with Puma after finishing up her collegiate track & field career.

The deal is reportedly for $2 million and is the biggest contract signed by a woman in track out of college.

Steiner did track & field for Kentucky and was just crowned a national champion over the weekend. She won the 200-meter women's final at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

She posted a personal-best time of 21.77 seconds and it's also the fastest time by any woman in the world this year, per On3.

The college sports world is thrilled that Steiner signed this deal.

Next up for Steiner is a spot in the 200m world championships that take place from Jul. 15-24.

If she does well at that event, there's a strong chance she could represent the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics.