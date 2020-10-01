ABC Executive Producer Explains Why Erin Andrews Was Let Go

FOX NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is back to work this fall, on assignment with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for the network’s biggest games each week.

Andrews is a sideline reporter veteran and one of the best in the business at what she does. It’s a unique NFL season, of course, but she and her FOX team are handling it well so far.

It was an eventful offseason for Andrews, who lost arguably her most-prominent television gig at Dancing With The Stars.

The primetime ABC show opted to let go of Andrews and her co-host, Tom Bergeron, replacing them with Tyra Banks. An ABC executive producer recently opened up about the decision.

“Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” ABC producer Andrew Llinares said, per Entertainment Tonight. “So I think changing that host is all about evolution.”

Linares added, “It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience — as well as the audience that’s been there for years.” Andrews joked about the decision on Twitter this week: UGGGGHHH @Tom_Bergeron! I'm the one that WARNED you that the sequins weren't shiny enough. 😬 https://t.co/dClzC4JnBA — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) September 30, 2020 The Dancing With The Stars audience will miss Andrews, but hopefully the NFL season will keep her busy this fall.