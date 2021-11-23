ABC Had Massive College Football Ratings On Saturday Night

Saturday’s matchup between No. 3 Oregon and No. 24 Utah pulled in some massive ratings for ABC/ESPN.

According to ESPN PR, this marquee matchup brought in 4.8 million viewers — making this the most-watched regular-season Pac-12 game since 2014.

With these big-time ratings, ABC won the night in primetime among all networks. With an average of 4.5 million viewers, this was the network’s fourth-best day of the season.

#OREvsUTAH on @ABCNetwork's Saturday Night Football was the most-watched @pac12 regular season conference game in 7 years ∙ 4.8M viewers

∙ ABC won the night in primetime

∙ ABC/ESPN | top networks in primetime among all key male/adult demos for 3 straight weeks pic.twitter.com/IKC6kbWlJ6 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 23, 2021

One of the reasons this game pulled in so many viewers was the massive College Football Playoff implications hanging in the balance. As a one-loss team with a No. 3 ranking in the CFP polls, Oregon needed to claim victory over the Utes in order to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Utah shut down those hopes in blowout fashion. With a 38-7 final score, the Utes dismantled the Ducks — ultimately knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention.

Oregon (9-2) has dropped to No. 11 and Utah (8-3) has jumped up to No. 16 in the new rankings.

With this big-time win, Utah secured the Pac-12 South title and its third outright title in the last 11 seasons. In order to win the Pac-12 South, Oregon will have to bounce-back and take down Oregon State this coming Saturday.

If that happens, Oregon and Utah will face off with a rematch in the Pac-12 Championship Game.