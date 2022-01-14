ACC Commissioner Sends Clear Message On CFB Playoff Expansion

The Atlantic Coast Conference has officially stated it’s position on the recent College Football Playoff expansion talks.

On Friday, conference commissioner Jim Phillips confirmed that the ACC believes “now is not the time” to expand the postseason field.

“The membership of the ACC is very much aligned in its position that now is not the time to expand the College Football Playoff,” Phillips said, per college football insider Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

“It’s been our position since the middle of November or so,” he added.

Phillips said the decision was made in conjunction with feedback from ACC athletes. Clemson, the conference’s No. 1 powerhouse and postseason contender, has indicated that they do “not want to play anymore games.”

“Our team isn’t for it. They don’t want to play more games. And to be honest with you, I don’t know if there’s 12 teams good enough,” Swinney said in July, 2020, per ESPN. “So you’re going to play more games just to play more games. And I think the more you expand it, the less important the season becomes.”

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Tigers have made six postseason appearances. Florida State is the only other ACC team to earn a CFP berth with a semifinals appearance in 2014.

Phillips says the conference wants to focus on “much larger issues” facing the college football game, including NCAA reform.