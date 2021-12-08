ACC Commissioner Was Asked About Notre Dame Joining

Notre Dame just missed out on this year’s College Football Playoff. And it has some wondering if maybe joining the ACC would’ve helped them in that regard.

Last season, the Irish joined the ACC due to the pandemic. A season in which they made the CFP. But this year, the Golden Domers were left out.

When asked about whether Notre Dame should join the Atlantic Coastal Conference in the future, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips kept it real.

#ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on Notre Dame and the possibility of #GoIrish joining the conference in the future: "Notre Dame got a chance to see what the ACC was all about last year. … I'll leave it at that. I think it was a mutually beneficial relationship." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 8, 2021

“Notre Dame got a chance to see what the ACC was all about last year,” said Phillips. “I’ll leave it at that. I think it was a mutually beneficial relationship.”

The Irish got rolled by Clemson in last season’s conference championship game, but they were still able to make the dance; before ND suffered another blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

That talent gap between those two teams may have played a role in head coach Brian Kelly’s jump to LSU this season.

On top of having a better recruiting pipeline, playing in a conference with the pull that the SEC has could also help Kelly in his pursuit of a national title.