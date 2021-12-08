The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ACC Commissioner Was Asked About Notre Dame Joining

A closeup of a Notre Dame football helmet.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Notre Dame just missed out on this year’s College Football Playoff. And it has some wondering if maybe joining the ACC would’ve helped them in that regard.

Last season, the Irish joined the ACC due to the pandemic. A season in which they made the CFP. But this year, the Golden Domers were left out.

When asked about whether Notre Dame should join the Atlantic Coastal Conference in the future, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips kept it real.

“Notre Dame got a chance to see what the ACC was all about last year,” said Phillips. “I’ll leave it at that. I think it was a mutually beneficial relationship.”

The Irish got rolled by Clemson in last season’s conference championship game, but they were still able to make the dance; before ND suffered another blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

That talent gap between those two teams may have played a role in head coach Brian Kelly’s jump to LSU this season.

On top of having a better recruiting pipeline, playing in a conference with the pull that the SEC has could also help Kelly in his pursuit of a national title.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.