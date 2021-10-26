The ACC Is Considering A New Location For Its Headquarters

The Atlantic Coast Conference is now officially exploring the possibility of a new location for its headquarters.

The Power Five conference, which is currently based in Greensboro, North Carolina, has several requirements for any prospective locations, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

Located within the Eastern Time zone

Population size with positive growth trends

Growth and diversity of population

Access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools

Anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand and potential synergies to existing and prospective partners

Financial considerations related to operational expenses

According to reports from the Raleigh News and Observer, league’s Board of Directors voted to proceed with “phase two” of an evaluation of the league office location on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the conference hired an independent consultant to conduct the search.

Tuesday’s news comes just two weeks after ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said the search had been limited to examining new locations in Greensboro only.

While other cities are now officially in the picture, Greensboro will still be given “thorough consideration” as the conference’s home moving forward.

“The Board of Directors is continuing its work to evaluate and will make decisions that are in the long-term best interests of the ACC,” Board chair Vince Price said in a statement to the N&O. “Greensboro has been our proud home for almost seventy years and will be given thorough consideration to remain so for years to come. ”

The ACC headquarters has resided in Greensboro since the conference was founded there in 1953.