ACC Football Announces Change To Its Scheduling Model

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 16: A detailed view of the Atlantic Coast Conference logo on a pylon during the game between the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Alumni Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Big changes are on the way for the ACC's football scheduling model.

On Tuesday, the conference revealed that it will be shifting the structure of its schedule beginning in the 2023 season.

Per the ACC's official account, the Atlantic Coastal Conference "will adopt a 3-5-5 football scheduling model and all 14 schools will compete in one division."

Adding that, "teams will play 3 primary opponents annually + face the other 10 teams twice during the 4-year cycle, once at home and once on the road."

The new schedule eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal divisions that had previously been in place. Going forward, the top two winning percentages in the conference will battle it out in the ACC Championship on the first Saturday of December.

In a statement from the conference's commissioner Jim Phillips, he says it's "clear" that this model is in the "best interest" of the ACC's student athletes.

The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period. We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time.

Further discussions on the new template will take place Tuesday night at 7 PM on the ACC Network.