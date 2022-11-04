ACC Starting Quarterback Won't Play Tonight

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 24: BC helmet on the sidelines during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the Syracuse University Orange on November 24, 2018 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Two ACC teams will be in action tonight as the Duke Blue Devils head to Alumni Stadium to take on the Boston College Eagles. Unfortunately, one of the starting quarterbacks won't be active for the game.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Boston College will be without star quarterback Phil Jurkovec tonight. Jurkovec suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of last week's loss to UConn.

Jurkovec is in his third year as the starter at Boston College. Since joining the team from Notre Dame in 2020, he has completed 59.5-percent of his passes for 5,183 yards and 35 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.

At 2-6 on the season, a loss to Duke would make them ineligible for bowl season for the first time since 2015. Though even if Jurkovec were healthy, they still would have been underdogs against the 5-3 Blue Devils.

Duke have been thriving under first year head coach Mike Elko. The former Texas A&M defensive coordinator is 5-3 on the season and is coming off a big win over the Miami Hurricanes on the road.

A win tonight would ensure Duke's return to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 - when Daniel Jones was still the quarterback.

Suffice it to say, tonight's game has a lot of meaning for both schools and QB play will be key.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.