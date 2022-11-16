ACC Teams Make Decision On Virginia Football Tribute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - SEPTEMBER 25: The Virginia Cavaliers play host to the Syracuse Orangemen during NCAA football at Scott Stadium on September 25, 2004 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

With the Virginia Cavaliers football team canceling their upcoming game following a shooting that killed three members of the team and injured a fourth, the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference plans to show a measure of solidarity with them.

On Wednesday, the ACC announced a series of league-wide initiatives to show moral support for the University of Virginia. Among them are special helmet decals, a moment of silence at all ACC home games this weekend, and a "UVA Strong" graphic that will be displayed on video boards and social media graphics.

A gunman killed WR Devin Chandler, WR Lavel Davis Jr., and LB D'Sean Perry during a shooting this week. RB Mike Hollins was sent to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in serious condition. A fifth person - a student with no football connections - was shot but released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Virginia has opted to cancel Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina. It's not clear whether or not they'll play their season-finale against in-state rival Virginia Tech.

Given the state of things at the University of Virginia campus, it wouldn't be out of the question for Virginia to simply not play the rest of the season so players have time to mourn and process their grief.

The Cavaliers weren't going to be bowl game participants anyway, so playing the remainder of the season would probably be redundant.

We'll have to wait and see.