Actor Playing Carmelo Anthony In Upcoming Movie Revealed

The son of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard is set to play Carmelo Anthony in an upcoming movie.

Per Andrew Kahn of Mlive.com, Jett Howard is set to play a young Anthony.

The film is going to be about NBA superstar LeBron James and will see him going against Anthony when the two were in high school.

The movie is slated to come out in 2023 and will be released on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

Marquis Cook will play the younger version of James. Caleb McLaughlin and Wood Harris are also set to be in the film.

Filming for this movie began earlier this month in Akron, Ohio which is where James is from.

We'll have to see how this movie comes out when it's ready for release.