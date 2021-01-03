The 2020 NFL regular season has already produced multiple firings, with Dan Quinn, Matt Patricia and Bill O’Brien, among others, losing their jobs.

Now that Week 17 has arrived, more firings are likely on the way.

Two NFL head coaches are expected to be fired soon, according to multiple reports across the league this weekend.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase will reportedly be fired following his team’s season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

NFL.com reported the news:

The Jets are expected to part ways with coach Adam Gase after Sunday’s finale against the Patriots, per sources, kicking off a search that the entire NFL world has believed was inevitable. Among the candidates who are slated to be considered are Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to college coaches such as Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Florida’s Dan Mullen to everyone in between.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is also expected to be fired, per NFL.com.

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t made a final decision on head coach Doug Marrone’s future, but he’s expected to be replaced in the days following Sunday’s finale against the Indianapolis Colts — and they’re expected to make a run at least one possible big-name replacement. The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he’s close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources.

There are always a couple of surprising head coaching moves, too. It’s possible – likely, even – that Gase and Marrone are not the only ones who lose their jobs.

Week 17 is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.