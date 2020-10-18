1 NFL Head Coach Is The Clear Favorite To Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches have been fired so far this season, as Bill O’Brien and Dan Quinn were let go by the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Who will be next?

After today, there appears to be one clear favorite.

Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions came into today’s game possibly needing a win to save his job, per CBS Sports. The Lions got that win, hammering the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 2-3 on the season. Patricia should be safe for now.

Adam Gase appears to be the clear favorite right now. The New York Jets are currently getting blown out by the Miami Dolphins. Miami leads New York, 21-0, in the third quarter.

With a loss, the Jets will drop to 0-6 on the season. Could that be it for Gase?

Pro Football News’ Tony Pauline reported earlier this week that Gase could be fired “sooner rather than later.”

“In the short-term, I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later for Adam Gase [to be fired], from what I’m hearing. Sooner doesn’t mean in a week; sooner means, as far as I’m concerned, probably by the beginning of November. I’m told he’s starting to lose the locker room. There are a lot of players that are turned off and tuning him out… I think we’re at a point in time where Gase is only being kept around because Christopher Johnson, who hired Gase, has to save some face,” Pauline said.

“It’s going to be sooner rather than later. Unless somehow they win the next four or five games, which isn’t going to happen, I’ll be surprised, if by the end of the first week of November, Gase is still the head coach of the New York Jets.”

PFN Insider @TonyPauline is hearing that Adam Gase is in danger of losing the Jets' locker room and could be fired sooner than later. How soon? Pauline thinks that it may be as early as the beginning of November.https://t.co/CzefFYnXvC — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 15, 2020

Today’s outcome certainly won’t help Gase’s job security.

This is clearly a situation to monitor moving forward into Monday.