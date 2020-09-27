1 NFL Coach Appears To Be On The Verge Of Possible Firing

No NFL head coaches have been fired yet this season. It sounds like that could change soon…

Three NFL head coaches have been placed firmly on the hot seat by most analysts and insiders – Jets head coach Adam Gase, Falcons coach Dan Quinn and Lions coach Matt Patricia.

According to a Sunday morning report, it sounds like one of those head coaches could be fired soon.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen had a telling report on Gase on Sunday morning. According to the longtime NFL insider, the Jets’ front office is starting to take a hard look at their head coach. That could ultimately signal that a change is coming.

According to the speculation, Gase might have the next two games to prove himself. The Jets play the Colts this afternoon and then get the Broncos on Thursday night.

If New York does not show any signs of life, a change could be on the way.

“All the external noise you’ve heard from the media and fans about head coach Adam Gase has now gone internal. We heard players complain this week about the practice intensity and league sources say on the inside the executives of the Jets at the highest levels are looking at Gase as well as they play the Colts in Indianapolis today and a key game Thursday night against the Broncos who also are very injured. Watch out on the Jets and Adam Gase this coming week,” Mortensen reported.

Interestingly, Mortesen and Gase reportedly share representation.

Very interesting to hear Chris Mortensen’s report on #Jets Adam Gase. For those that don’t know, Gase & Mort share the same representation. I’d be interested to know if Organization informed Jimmy Sexton of a potential change after the Broncos game. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) September 27, 2020

Stay tuned…

New York and Indianapolis are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.