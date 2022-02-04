Former NFL head coach Adam Gase could soon land a major offensive coordinator position.

Gase, the former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets head coach, could soon be coaching back in the AFC East.

According to a report, Gase’s name has been popping up regarding the Patriots’ offensive coordinator position. New England lost former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.

Could Bill Belichick bring Gase in to be his new offensive coordinator? It’s sounds like a strong possibility.

“In addition to Bill O’Brien, Adam Gase’s name keeps popping up when speaking to league sources about the #Patriots now vacant offensive coordinator position,” reports NFL insider Mike Giardi. “In Foxboro, there’s hope for an internal promotion, although that likely wouldn’t come with the official OC title.”